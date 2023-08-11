Recarpeting of damaged road begins in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, August 10

In a major relief to motorists, the local administration has started the construction work of the badly damaged stretch from Vishwakarma Chowk to Joriyan naka in Yamunanagar.

As much as Rs 14.71 crore will be spent on the recarpeting work. The stretch of 2.18 km will have drains on both sides and sewerage lines. The construction work of the said portion of the Yamunanagar-Radaur-Kurukshetra road is expected to be completed before the start of the Saraswati Sugar Mills. The sugar mill will start in November 2023.

The construction of the road has been a long-pending demand of farmers as a number of tractor-trailers loaded with sugarcane have met with accidents or overturned in the last sugarcane season due to the bad condition of the road.

According to information, the work on this portion of the road was inaugurated by Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora in the presence of Mayor Madan Chauhan, district president of the BJP Rajesh Sapra and BJP leaders, including Devender Chawala, on Wednesday. “This 2.18 km stretch will be constructed by the Public Works Department,” said Mayor Madan Chauhan.

He said the officials had been instructed to complete the work on the road before the start of the sugar mill, so that the farmers do not face any problem. MLA Ghanshyam Das Arora said development works worth crore of rupees were being carried out by the state government in the areas falling under the Municipal Corporation and the Yamunanagar Assembly segment. He said compromise on quality of work would not be tolerated.

Anil Kaushik, a farmer of Jathlana village, said the recarpeting work on this portion of the road should be completed as early as possible, so that vehicles could ply easily.

