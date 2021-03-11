Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Recarpeting of roads on hold in Panchkula

The accompanying photograph is of a residential lane in Sector 21, Panchkula. The image speaks volumes about the poor road maintenance in the area. Recarpeting work had begun a while ago and remains suspended as of now. The city administration should urgently take care of all potholed roads and carry out recarpeting work in time Vinayak, Panchkula

Compensate consumers, penalise power dept for cuts

The acute shortage of power supply has exposed the tall claims of the government regarding the development of power-related infrastructure. It has also put a question mark over the no action being taken against the department authorities for the inconvenience the consumers are suffering despite paying bills on time. Daily 10 to 12-hour long power cuts have caused huge losses to industries. The government should compensate consumers for the losses incurred, besides penalising the department for the failure to supply power. Ramneek Prabhakar, Faridabad