Reckless driving threatening lives

A majority of the school bus drivers here have been flouting road safety norms and driving recklessly on city roads. In the absence of the traffic cops, they go unchecked, risking lives of commuters, pedestrians and schoolchildren in the buses. Several times, they have been found causing traffic congestion, therefore harassing commuters. The traffic police must regulate such negligent behavior of the bus drivers.

Ajay Chaudhary, Faridabad

Ill-planned laying of road

THE construction work on the Bypass road near the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is inconveniencing commuters. A few stretches have been dug up and barricades have been put up in an unplanned manner, which result in regular snarl-ups. All the bridges over Agra Canal have been encroached upon by vegetable vendors, which adds to the problem, restricting smooth movement of traffic.

Vineet Mishra, Faridabad

Public Parks in rohtak cry for maintenance

PUBLIC parks in Rohtak have been crying for maintenance for a long time. The wild grass growth, lack of sanitation in toilets, fountains and swings lying defunct and filthy water reservoirs have added to their miserable condition. The local authorities must try to maintain these parks and invest in their regular upkeep.

Ananya, Rohtak

