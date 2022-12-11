Recommended by High Court, judicial officer dismissed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 10

Acting on the Punjab and Haryana High Court recommendation, the Governor has dismissed from government service judicial officer Najar Singh. An Additional District and Sessions Judge, he was posted as the presiding officer, Industrial Tribunal-cum-Labour Court, Faridabad.

An order passed by the Chief Secretary to the state government, Sanjeev Kaushal, makes it clear that the dismissal order was passed under the provisions of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016, as applicable to the State of Haryana consequent upon the recommendation conveyed by the High Court Registrar-General.

A DO letter was addressed by the Registrar-General on November 16 and the order dismissing Najar Singh with immediate effect was passed on November 30. The matter, it is believed, was discussed during a full court meeting of all judges of the High Court after an inquiry was held. The order came just when Najar Singh was to retire upon attaining the age of superannuation.