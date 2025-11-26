DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Record India bid: Frenzy for fancy vehicle numbers peaks in Haryana, HR88B8888 fetches Rs 1.17 crore

Record India bid: Frenzy for fancy vehicle numbers peaks in Haryana, HR88B8888 fetches Rs 1.17 crore

The registration code 'HR' stands for Haryana while '88' is the Regional Transport Office (RTO) number representing Badhra subdivision in Charkhi Dadri district of the state

article_Author
Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 07:27 PM Nov 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only.
Advertisement

Haryana’s Badhra subdivision in Charkhi Dadri district fetched the highest bid in the country today, with vehicle registration number 'HR88B8888' fetching a whopping Rs 1.17 crore.

Advertisement

The transport authorities have not disclosed the name of the person who won the bid.  The bid, which stood at Rs 1.03 lakh at 4.20 pm, rose dramatically before closing at Rs 1.17 crore at 5 pm.

Advertisement

A total of 45 persons took part in the bid which was conducted by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on its web portal https://fancy.parivahan.gov.in/fancy/faces/public/show_final_result.xhtml.

Advertisement

The base price for the bid was fixed at Rs 50,000, with Rs 10,000 as the security money and Rs 1,000 as the registration fee. The auction of VIP or fancy numbers is held every week and each bid is closed on Wednesday at 5 pm.

The registration code 'HR' stands for Haryana while '88' is the Regional Transport Office (RTO) number representing Badhra subdivision in Charkhi Dadri district of the state. One of the bidders said that the number HR88B8888 looked like a string of 888888888 even though there was one 'B' in between.

Advertisement

Notably, in August this year, 0001 number CH01DA fetched the highest bid of Rs 36.43 lakh.

Atul Kumar, Haryana Transport Commissioner, when contacted by The Tribune, said, “The bidding process is automated and in online mode. If the number has fetched over Rs 1 crore, it is a big amount. I cannot confirm or deny this right now because there is no staff available in the office to do so. But, this is an online process and the web portal furnishing the information is deemed as correct."

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts