Recovered, 135 volunteer as 'TB champions'

Chandigarh, May 24
Taking major steps towards the state’s commitment to end tuberculosis (TB) by 2025, 135 recovered TB patients are presently working voluntarily as “TB champions” with the State TB Cell, Haryana, to provide appropriate guidance and support to TB patients.
Two of these “TB champions”, Sangeeta from Gurugram and Rajbala from Hisar, joined a digital workshop organised by the State TB Cell today where they shared their journey and different techniques being adopted by them to ensure that right treatment and guidance reached such patients.
Deputy Director, State TB Cell, Sushma, highlighted various techniques being adopted like launching “TB Aarogya Sathi App” to make Haryana TB-free. A comprehensive presentation highlighting the facilities being extended to the TB patients was given by the WHO consultant for Haryana, Sukhwant Singh.
In the presentation, Sukhwant said untreated TB cases could transmit the disease to at least 10 to 15 persons in a year and the initial signs of the disease were long-term coughing, coughing up blood, chills, fever, chest pain and fatigue.
