Recruit doctors, paramedics: Punjab and Haryana High Court to Haryana, Punjab

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has reminded Punjab and Haryana that providing medical and health facilities to citizens is a “primary concern of the state”, while asserting that the exercise of recruiting required doctors and medical staff be carried out to ensure a robust healthcare system.

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“We may indicate that providing medical/health facilities to the citizens is a primary concern of the state, and no laxity in this regard be appreciated,” the Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor observed. The Bench was hearing a public interest litigation concerning the availability and functioning of healthcare facilities in the two states. “We expect that two states will promptly respond to ensure that adequate medical facilities are made functional at the earliest,” the Bench said.

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At the onset, Punjab informed the court that ICUs in Moga, Ropar and Malerkotla were likely to become operational within two weeks, while the critical care block in Ferozepur was expected to be made operational within six weeks.

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Taking note of the submissions, the court directed the Secretary, Medical Health, Punjab, to place on record the up-to-date status of functioning of ICUs in all districts. The Secretary, Medical Health, Haryana, was similarly directed to file an affidavit indicating the up-to-date status of health facilities in all district hospitals.