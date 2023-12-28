Recruitment at govt-aided colleges banned

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, December 27

The state government has banned appointments/ recruitments of teaching and non-teaching employees in government aided private colleges till further orders.

Though no reason has been cited in the letter issued by the Department of Higher Education (DHE) in this respect, sources said issues pertaining to roster-based reservation might be the reason for it.

Significantly, all those appointments in these colleges which were under-process have also been cancelled.

Sources maintained more than 45 per cent posts of teaching and non-teaching employees in 95 government-aided colleges had been lying vacant for the past several years resulting in adverse effects on studies.

“As per the state government’s decision, no further recruitments on teaching and non-teaching posts shall be made in government-aided private colleges till further orders. Permission already granted to make recruitments also stands withdrawn with immediate effect,” said a communiqué recently issued by the DHE to principals and presidents of all government-aided private colleges in the state.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Government-Aided Teachers Association has decried the decision, questioning how the government would maintain the standard of higher education to execute the National Education Policy 2020 without filling vacant posts in aided colleges.

“A total of 2,100 posts, including 1,290 of teachers and 810 of non-teaching employees, have been lying vacant in aided colleges across the state. 51 colleges are being run without a regular principal. Many of the colleges were in process to fill their vacant posts, but the ban has put them in trouble as they would have to continue conducting the classes with shortage of teachers,” Dayanand Malik, president, Haryana Government-Aided Teachers Association, said.

Malik maintained the ban was also a setback for those NET/PhD-qualified candidates who were eagerly waiting for appointments.

Confirming the ban on recruitments in aided-colleges, Rajiv Rattan, Director General (Higher Education), said it had been done as per the state government’s order.

