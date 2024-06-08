 Recruitment for 50,000 posts to be initiated soon: Haryana CM Nayab Saini : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Recruitment for 50,000 posts to be initiated soon: Haryana CM Nayab Saini

Recruitment for 50,000 posts to be initiated soon: Haryana CM Nayab Saini

Recruitment for 50,000 posts to be initiated soon: Haryana CM Nayab Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Tribune photo



PTI

Chandigarh, June 8

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said his government will soon initiate the recruitment process to fill 50,000 vacant posts in the state.

This will be done as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to provide employment opportunities and support the aspirations of the youth, he said on the sidelines of the swearing-in ceremony of the new chairman of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission.

The chief minister stressed on the continuation of the “transparent” recruitment system for government jobs.

The state government is going to provide 50,000 new job opportunities, Saini said and added that the present dispensation has given jobs on merit basis without any discrimination.

“It is a matter of pride that the youth’s faith in the government’s functioning has increased as they are securing government jobs without any ‘kharchi-parchi’ (bribery or favouritism) which was prevalent in previous administrations,” he said.

On the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently quashing of the government’s policy to grant additional marks under the socio-economic criteria to government job aspirants, Saini said the state will move the Supreme Court in this regard.

“The state government is committed to safeguarding the interests of candidates. We will soon present this matter to the Supreme Court and strongly advocate for it to ensure justice for the youth,” he asserted.

Saini said the socio-economic criteria was introduced to provide opportunities for members of poor families who do not have any government jobs. He also criticised the previous governments before 2014 for neglecting such families.

On May 31, the high court had held as unconstitutional the socio-economic criteria prescribed by the Haryana government to grant additional marks to certain classes of candidates in state government jobs.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nayab Singh Saini


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘Ok with rape, murder also,’ asks Kangana Ranaut amid ‘slapgate’

2
Punjab

30-year-old woman hacked to death by masked man in Punjab’s Mohali

3
Punjab

Cop slapped Kangana Ranaut in rush of blood, says CISF

4
Punjab

Punjab Police ex-DIG gets 7-year jail for 1993 fake encounter

5
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

6
India

Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend

7
India

Nitish Kumar was offered PM-ship by INDIA bloc but party has decided not to look back: JD(U)

8
India

India objects to ‘distasteful’ Indira float in Canada on Blue Star anniversary

9
Punjab

Tarn Taran fake encounter: Former SHO sentenced to life imprisonment for staged killing 31 years ago

10
Punjab

Kulwinder apologetic, realises damage to CISF, says DIG

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Education ministry sets up panel to review grace marks to over 1,500 NEET-UG candidates

NEET-UG row: Education Ministry sets up panel to review grace marks awarded to over 1,500 candidates

The result of the medical entrance exam was announced on Jun...

Nitish Kumar was offered PM-ship by INDIA bloc but party has decided not to look back: JD(U)

Nitish Kumar was offered PM-ship by INDIA bloc but party has decided not to look back: JD(U)

JD(U) leader KC Tyagi says 'Nitish was the architect of the ...

Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend

Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend

Leaders of Bangladesh and Seychelles arrive in Delhi; ones o...

Country needs change; we are keeping a watch on situation: Mamata Banerjee after party meet post Lok Sabha election results

Country needs change; we are keeping a watch on situation: Mamata Banerjee after party meet post Lok Sabha election results

TMC chief says INDIA not staking claim to form government to...

CWC unanimously passes resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

‘Will decide very soon’, says Rahul Gandhi as CWC asks him to take on Leader of Opposition mantle in Lok Sabha

Congress chief Kharge says INDIA bloc must continue function...


Cities

View All

Students, parents raise concerns over ‘anomalies’ in NEET UG results

Students, parents raise concerns over ‘anomalies’ in NEET UG results

Over a decade after AIT auctioned plots, dream house eludes allottees

Man gets life sentence for son’s murder

Drugs seized in 62 cases destroyed at paper mill

Jail inmate injured in clash with prisoners

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Legacy waste processing to be over by Dec-end: UT

Legacy waste processing to be over by Dec-end: Chandigarh Administration

Chandigarh: CAG flags irregularities in upkeep of firearms

Power tariff hike unfair, make 300 units free: Manish Tewari to JERC

Sippy Murder Case: Kalyani Singh provided with statements of 53 witnesses

Panchkula man loses Rs 1.61 cr in cyberfraud

In deepfake era, photos claiming adultery by spouse to be proved by evidence: Delhi High Court

In deepfake era, photos claiming adultery by spouse to be proved by evidence: Delhi High Court

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

Post LS rout, INDIA bloc partners to go it alone in Assembly polls

Absconding since 2016, Malda quack held in Delhi

AAP demands Supreme Court-monitored SIT probe into NEET ‘irregularities’

Residents of Kot Sadik block road over lack of water supply

Residents of Kot Sadik block road over lack of water supply

At Kulwinder’s Kapurthala house, kin seek proper inquiry

As MP, Kangana should think before she speaks, says Mahila Kisan Union

Planning Board chief demands inquiry into misuse of funds

At Kulwinder’s Kapurthala house, kin seek proper inquiry

A first: Cycle tracks to come up along national highways in city

A first: Cycle tracks to come up along national highways in city

Bike, car catch fire after collision, father-son duo seriously hurt

Rain brings relief from scorching heat in city

At poll seizures worth Rs 37 crore, district seventh highest in state

Woman duped of Rs 57L by miscreants

Storm claims second life within 2 days in Patiala

Storm claims second life within 2 days in Patiala

Pensioners’ body urges state government to concede to its demands

Man held for abusing staff at Khamano Civil Hospital