Recruitment norms for pharmacy officers eased

The Haryana Cabinet on Tuesday approved amendments to the Haryana Health Department Pharmacists (Group-C) Service Rules, 1998, doing away with the six-month training requirement for new recruits. The step has been taken keeping staff shortages at government hospitals in view.

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After the post of pharmacist was re-designated as ‘pharmacy officer’ in 2021, the minimum qualification for it was upgraded to a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy along with mandatory six-month training in hospital-based pharmacy services. However, the stricter criteria resulted in a limited pool of eligible candidates, leading to vacancies in government hospitals and dispensaries. To address this issue, the Cabinet has approved the removal of the mandatory six-month training requirement from the Rules.

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“This step is expected to significantly widen the pool of eligible candidates and facilitate faster recruitment,” said a government spokesperson.

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In another key decision, the Cabinet approved a change in the recruitment ratio for the post. The share of direct recruitment has been increased from 75 to 95 per cent, while the quota for promotion has been reduced from 25 per cent to 5 per cent.

Additionally, the Cabinet has also approved amendments to the Haryana Health Department Para-Medical and Miscellaneous Posts (State Group ‘C’) Service Rules, 1998, to update and rationalise the qualifications for the post of operation theatre assistant (OTA).

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Earlier, the qualification requirements for the post included completion of a particular course from institutions such as PGIMER in Chandigarh. However, such diploma-level courses were discontinued in 2009 and replaced with degree-based programmes. Following the amendment, candidates for direct recruitment will be required to have completed 10+2 with science (physics, chemistry, and biology/mathematics) and a bachelor’s degree in medical technology (operation theatre/anesthesia) from a recognised institution. Provisions relating to knowledge of Hindi or Sanskrit have been retained.