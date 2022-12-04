Recruitment of principals, teachers in govt-aided colleges put on hold

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, December 3

The Department of Higher Education (DHE) has directed the managing committee of all government-aided colleges across the state to withhold recruitment on the posts of principal and assistant professor till further orders.

There are 97 government-aided private colleges in the state. Over 50 per cent posts of principal and teacher are vacant in these colleges. Some colleges recently initiated the recruitment process and even fixed the date for the interview, while some others are gearing up for the same.

Sources said the revised minimum qualification for the appointment of teachers and other academic staff, including librarians and directors of physical education and sports in universities/colleges and measures for the maintenance of standards in higher education based on the University Grant Commission Regulations-2018 had been issued by the state government recently.

Following that, the criteria for the selection needs to be revised. Therefore, the orders to withhold recruitments have been issued.

“The matter as regards revising the criteria for the selection of principals and assistant professors is under consideration hence in cases where permission has already been granted to fill these posts and the advertisement has not been issued, principals/managing committee of the government-aided private colleges are directed not to advertise the posts till further orders. After the revision of criteria, they may be allowed to advertise and fill the posts as per revised criteria,” states a communiqué sent by the Director Higher Education (DHE) to all government-aided private colleges in the state on Friday.

The communiqué further states: “In cases where posts have already been advertised as per the provisions dated July 21, 2011, interviews are hereby postponed till further orders.”

Dayanand Malik, President of the Haryana Government-Aided Teachers Association, said 51 posts of principal and around 1,400 posts of teacher were vacant in colleges across the state.

No recruitment had been made in many colleges for the past several years as the elections for their government bodies were yet to be conducted and the district officials were looking after their functioning as administrators, he added.

Decrying the DHE for not inviting suggestions from the stakeholders for revising the criteria, Malik said it was for the first time when neither college teachers nor universities officials were included in the process of revising the criteria.

“The criteria is fixed to assess academic performance of the candidate on the basis of his/her marks from metric to postgraduation, MPhil/ PhD degree with JRF/NET, teaching experience and paper publication,” he said.

Malik said a delegation of his association would soon meet the Chief Minister and urge him to invite suggestions from stakeholders before finalising the criteria.