Recruitment of teachers: Government-aided colleges told to follow roster quota policy

Rohtak, September 2

Government-aided private colleges will be considered as a single unit in terms of reservation in the direct recruitment of teachers as the government has directed the principals of such colleges to follow the quota policy on a 100-point roster of vacancies. There are 97 government-aided private colleges in the state.

“All colleges will earmark specific vacancy positions for general and reserved categories. The roster register must be maintained as per directions of the Chief Secretary issued in 2014. The distribution of cadre-wise posts and maintenance of roster points will be executed by the managing committee of the colleges as per the quota policy of the government issued from time to time,” said a communique by the Department of Higher Education on Thursday.

Earlier, the posts of teacher were reserved subject-wise, but as per new directions, the reservation for the posts would be fixed against the total vacancies in a college while considering it as a single unit. Every post would be given a serial number and it would be decided according to the date when a post gets vacant following the superannuation/death/resignation of the post holder, a college principal stated.

“This new arrangement will benefit candidates belonging to the reserved categories, but it may also lead to unequal reservation of posts in different subjects. A 100-point roster describes the serial number and a total figure of posts reserved for different categories in a unit having 100 vacancies,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dayanand Malik, president, Haryana Government-Aided College Teachers Association, said around 1,400 posts of teaching and non-teaching employee at aided colleges were, at present, lying vacant as the government had not been granting permission to the colleges for the past several months to fill the posts.

