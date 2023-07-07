Red-corner notice issued for murder suspect

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, July 6

The Rohtak police have issued a red-corner notice for the arrest of Sahil, a most-wanted criminal named in six cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and forgery etc.

The Rohtak Superintendent of Police (SP), Himanshu Garg, stated that a red-corner notice and a lookout circular had been issued for the arrest of the accused with the help of the DGP (Crime), CBI and Interpol.

Sahil is an accomplice of most-wanted Himanshu, alias Bhau, and reportedly made extortion calls in the name of Bhau from abroad to businessmen in India.

A reward of Rs 10,000 has been declared to help nab the accused.

The accused is included in the list of the most-wanted criminals of the Rohtak police. An arrest warrant of Sahil has been issued by a local court.

“Sahil went abroad on the basis of a passport bearing a fake address. He will be arrested and brought to India soon,” Himanshu Garg said.

All possible hideouts of the most-wanted criminals and their accomplices were being raided in order to tighten the noose on them and arrest them at the earliest, he added.