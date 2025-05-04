Red entries made in records of 2,301 farmers across state

In a significant crackdown on stubble-burning, the Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department has marked ‘red entries’ in the record of the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ (MFMB) portal of a total of 2,301 farmers for violating crop residue-burning regulations during the rabi season (2024–25), as on May 3.

The move is part of the state government’s broader effort to curb environmental damage and promote sustainable farming practices.

According to official data, Jhajjar district tops the list with 1,004 red entries, followed by Jind with 259 and Sirsa with 158. Other districts, including Fatehabad (150), Karnal (123), Kaithal (141), Rohtak (64), Kurukshetra (96) and Yamunanagar (79), have also reported notable numbers.

“A red entry not only disqualifies the farmer from selling his produce in government-regulated grain markets for two seasons but also bars him from availing any financial or technical support offered by the department,” said an official.

Confirming the highest red entries in the state, Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the district administration had been maintaining strict vigilance on the issue. "Monitoring has been intensified at all levels. District, sub-divisional, block and village-level teams, along with mobile squads, have been mobilised to track compliance and enforce the ban. I am personally leading the district-level flying squad to supervise on-ground enforcement,” he added.

The DC maintained that in addition to enforcement, awareness efforts were also being carried out. Teams are conducting outreach programmes to educate farmers, village headmen and panchayat representatives about scientific alternatives to residue burning. “Community involvement and awareness are crucial in addressing this issue. We are urging farmers to adopt eco-friendly stubble-management methods that not only protect the environment but can also increase their income through sustainable practices,” Dahiya said.

Despite the warnings, instances of stubble-burning have led to several fire-related incidents. In a recent case in Majra village, under the Beri sub-division in the district, flames spread from a field to the nearby grain market, partially destroying approximately 2,500 empty gunny bags and 250 bags filled with wheat. The wheat stored in the open at the procurement centre escaped the fire.

An official revealed that 11 FIRs had also been registered so far in Jhajjar district alone for violations related to crop-residue burning. “The administration continues to adopt a firm stance against such practices and has vowed to take strict action to prevent recurrence,” he claimed.