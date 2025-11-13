DT
Home / Haryana / Red Fort blast: Association of Indian Universities suspends Al Falah University’s membership

Red Fort blast: Association of Indian Universities suspends Al Falah University’s membership

The Association of Indian Universities is a registered society under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, with membership of Indian Universities

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:00 PM Nov 13, 2025 IST
Al Falah University. PTI
The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) on Thursday suspended membership of Al Falah University, which is under the scanner in connection with the Red Fort blast case, officials said.

The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) is a registered society under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, with membership of Indian Universities. It provides a forum for administrators and academicians of member universities to exchange views and discuss matters of common concern.

"It is intimated that, as per the By-laws of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), all universities shall be treated as members as long as they remain in good standing," said AIU Secretary General, Pankaj Mittal.

"However, it has come to notice that Al Falah University, Faridabad, Haryana, does not appear to be in good standing. Accordingly, the membership of AIU accorded to Al Falah University, Faridabad, Haryana, stands suspended with immediate effect," she added.

The top official said Al Falah University is not authorised to use the name or logo of AIU in any of its activities, and the AIU logo must be removed from the university's official website.

The Al Falah University at Dhauj village in Faridabad came under the scanner of investigating agencies after an intestate "white collar" terror module was busted. It is a private institute that also houses a hospital on its campus.

On Monday, a high-intensity blast ripped through a car near Red Fort in Delhi, killing 13 people and injuring several others, hours after the busting of a "white collar terror module" and the arrest of eight people, including three doctors. The arrested doctors were linked to Al Falah University.

