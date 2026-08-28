Reduce dependence on screens, VC urges youth

Dr HK Aggarwal, Vice-Chancellor of Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak (UHSR), has urged youngsters to reduce their dependence on mobile screens and adopt an active lifestyle, calling upon every student to take part in at least one sport.

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“Sports is not only a means of victory on the field but also a means of character-building and nation-building. Sports and health are inseparable. Medical science has made tremendous progress, with state-of-the-art hospitals, machines and medicines, but the true purpose of healthcare lies not only in treating illness but also in preventing it,” he said.

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Dr Aggarwal was addressing a gathering after the live telecast of ‘Khelo India Samvad – Sports Talk with the Prime Minister’ at the Lecture Theatre on the university campus on Thursday.

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“Lifestyle diseases such as obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and mental stress are posing a major challenge, and regular sports, exercise, yoga and a disciplined lifestyle are among the most effective ways to tackle them. Sports teaches discipline, teamwork, leadership, resilience in the face of defeat and humility in success,” said the VC.

Dr Aggarwal also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for sports, saying the positive environment around sports in the country was being driven by his constant encouragement. Campaigns such as Khelo India, he added, had infused fresh energy among the youth.

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“The innovative initiative of directly engaging with the youth through today’s dialogue will further strengthen their resolve towards building a developed India,” he said.

On the occasion, Arjuna and Bhim Awardee wrestler Ashok Kumar Garg and international para table tennis champion Isha Khasa, were honoured. They also shared their experiences with the youth.

Earlier, Dean of Student Welfare and event organiser Dr Savita Singhal explained the programme in detail while UHSR Registrar Dr Roop Singh, PGIMS Director Dr SK Singhal, Dean of Academic Affairs Dr MG Vashishtha, PGIDS Principal Dr Manu Rathee and senior professor Dr Manjunath BC were among those present on the occasion.