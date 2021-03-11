Reeling under shortage of staff, Gurugram told to step up Covid testing

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, April 25

With Gurugram recording a high positivity rate of almost 10 per cent, the Centre has asked the authorities to step up testing to 5,000. The decision, communicated during a special meeting over the NCR Covid crisis, has left health authorities high and dry. They are already struggling with a massive staff crunch, especially of lab technicians. The district Health Department has been having a tough time ever since the removal of over 140 contractual employees hired during the pandemic. The government thought the crisis was over but the sudden spurt of cases in the city has caught the authorities off guard.

Highly placed sources in the Health Department said to meet the set targets of testing and vaccination, they had pulled out all field staff from rural areas and dedicated a majority of the staff from here for the purpose. They said this had hit the day-to-day health services, especially diagnostic ones, at government hospitals.

“We are already working hard to achieve the target of over 3,000 tests a day and now they want 5,000 tests. We don’t have enough lab technicians and have concentrated entire strength on Covid testing. This has left other patients harried as tests are being obstructed or delayed in rural centres also. Its not just testing but we have to do door-to-door vaccination also. How are we supposed to manage?” questioned an official.

CMO Virender Yadav said, “We have mobilised all resources and are managing the situation.” DC Nishant Yadav said the administration was looking forth to get more helping hands through the CSR. The city has been reporting over 300 cases a day for the last two days. It, along with Noida, has caught the attention of the Centre. A special meeting was held by MHA Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla where it was emphasised that testing be increased and masks promoted in both districts.