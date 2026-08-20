Referral of patients from Mahendragarh Civil Hospital sparks row; MLA seeks probe

A row has erupted over the referral of patients from the Civil Hospital at Mahendragarh after the local MLA of the ruling party raised questions and demanded an investigation into the matter.

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The hospital administration has clarified its position with statistics, maintaining that less than 5 per cent of the admitted (IPD) patients were referred because they required advanced diagnostic facilities such as CT scans and/or treatment by super-specialist doctors.

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The BJP MLA from Mahendragarh, Kanwar Singh Yadav, had recently questioned the referral of patients despite the availability of doctors at the local Civil Hospital.

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“Patients visiting the Civil Hospital at Mahendragarh are being referred to other hospitals despite the fact that all 42 posts of doctors at the hospital are filled. This calls for an impartial investigation,” said the MLA in a media interaction.

The ruling party’s MLA even sought the support of the media to get to the bottom of the matter and reveal the truth.

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“There is a shortage of doctors and 10, 20 or 30 per cent posts of doctors are vacant at most of the hospitals. However, all 42 sanctioned posts for doctors are filled at the Mahendragarh Civil Hospital. Still, patients are being referred to other hospitals, which is a cause of concern,” remarked Yadav.

The MLA held the Senior Medical Officer (SMO) in charge of the Civil Hospital accountable for the situation. On the other hand, the SMO of the Civil Hospital, Dr Jai Prakash, has clarified the situation regarding the actual availability of doctors, referral data and facilities at the hospital.

“The hospital has 42 sanctioned posts of doctors, all of which are shown as filled in official records. However, five doctors have resigned from service. They are still being shown as working as their resignations have not been accepted as yet. Additionally, four doctors have been sent to Maharshi Chyawan Medical College at Koriawas, while five are serving on deputation at hospitals in Narnaul and Satnali. Some women doctors are also on maternity and childcare leave,” he maintained.

“In the given situation, the question is that despite the number of sanctioned posts being fulfilled, how many doctors are actually available at the hospital to treat the patients,” he pointed out.

Regarding the referral data, the SMO said in July, a total of 2,285 patients were admitted to the Civil Hospital, of whom 1,050 were emergency cases. Of these, only 85 patients were referred, which is less than 10 per cent of the emergency cases and less than 5 per cent of the total admitted (IPD) patients.

The SMO further clarified that of the 85 referred patients, 22 had to be sent to Rohtak for CT scans, while the rest were suffering from serious cardiac and pulmonary ailments that required super-specialist treatment.

“The hospital currently lacks key facilities such as an ICU, an HDU, CT scanning, ultrasound and a blood bank. Moreover, some key positions of radiographers, pharmacists and lab technicians are also vacant. Hence, serious patients have to be referred to other hospitals for better treatment,” he stated.

Nonetheless, Dr Jai Prakash maintained that the MLA has been supportive of the hospital management and remains in constant touch to resolve the problems being faced by them.

“We also understand that he has to answer the residents. However, we also have our own limitations. We try to do our best in the given circumstances. We carry out a regular audit of the referral cases to ensure why the patient was referred. We are also setting up a high-dependency unit (HDU) to ensure better monitoring of critically ill patients. The facility should be commissioned by next week,” the SMO asserted.

The district Civil Surgeon-cum-Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Ashok Kumar, said the Civil Hospital at Mahendragarh was a 100-bed hospital and had the requisite facilities and an adequate number of specialists and other doctors as per its requirement.

“The hospital is performing exceptionally well in terms of patient care, treatment of Ayushman beneficiaries and provision of other facilities. As far as the referral of patients is concerned, the patients are referred to tertiary-care institutes if so required. And the number of referral cases is also not high. Hence, there is no need for an investigation into the matter,” he maintained.