Reform, not retribution: HC trims jail term in decade-old subsidy case

Making it clear that punishment is not an act of vengeance, but a means of reformation and social reintegration, the Punjab and Haryana High Court reduced the sentence of two farmers to the period already undergone in a decade-old relating to an attempt to avail subsidy.

Advertisement

“The object of punishment is not only to punish, but also to rehabilitate the offenders in society. Where an accused reflects a strong possibility of improvement and reformative behaviour, the process of law should come to the aid of such an accused so as to ensure his reintegration into society,” Vinod S Bhardwaj of the High Court asserted.

Advertisement

Referring to a Supreme Court’s ruling, Justice Bhardwaj added that sentencing was “a delicate exercise of judicial discretion” requiring courts to balance social protection with the prospect of individual redemption, rather than mechanically imposing imprisonment.

Advertisement

Justice Bhardwaj also quoted the apex court as saying that an appropriate sentence must take into account “the nature and circumstances of the offence, the offender’s background, age, mental and emotional condition, potential for rehabilitation, prior criminal record, and the deterrent needs of the community.” Sentencing involved weighing “multiple social, psychological and moral factors” to ensure justice was both humane and effective.

Applying the principles to the case at hand, the court recorded that it remained uncontroverted that the petitioners were not involved in any other criminal case and that the episode was limited to an attempt to avail subsidy, without causing any loss to any person. The incident dated back to 2015, and the petitioners had already endured the “incarceration of protracted criminal proceedings for a period of nearly 10 years.”

Advertisement

Taking a broader view of their socio-economic circumstances, the court observed that the petitioners were farmers with families to support and “familial obligation to discharge,” and that there was nothing on record to suggest that they had indulged in any illegal conduct warranting an assumption that they posed “a liability to the society.”

Affirming the judgment of conviction passed by Rohtak Judicial Magistrate First Class, on October 20, 2022, and the appellate judgment of Rohtak Additional Sessions Judge dismissing their appeal, the High Court modified the order on sentence. The sentence of imprisonment was reduced from two years to nearly five-month period already undergone. The sentence relating to fine was left undisturbed.

Allowing the criminal revision petitions to this limited extent, the court reiterated that the criminal justice system must not lose sight of proportionality and the possibility of reform, particularly in cases involving minor economic offences, first-time offenders, and long delays that themselves operate as a form of punishment.