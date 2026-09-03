Senior professor and Medical Superintendent (MS) at PGIMS Rohtak, Dr Kundan Mittal, has called for the constitution of a Health Reforms Committee to comprehensively review the healthcare delivery system at both the state and national levels. He said that such a review was the need of the hour to strengthen the health system and address evolving healthcare needs.

Advertisement

“The Bhore Committee, constituted in 1943, had surveyed India’s health conditions and recommended universal healthcare through integrated preventive, promotive and curative services, primary health centres and medical education reforms. Its framework covered primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare, with defined functions and manpower requirements. Later, various committees addressed specific healthcare issues, but no comprehensive review of the entire health-delivery system followed,” he added.

Advertisement

Dr Mittal claimed that the eight-decade-old recommendations no longer adequately address present political, social, environmental and healthcare challenges, making a comprehensive reassessment necessary. India now requires health reforms addressing demographic changes, ageing, resources, awareness, government financing, private-sector participation, technology and artificial intelligence.

Advertisement

“There is a plan to establish a medical college in every district, with several districts already having more than one. We have suggested assigning district hospital functions to government or private medical colleges, with government officials monitoring health programmes. The model can improve treatment, reduce government expenditure, ensure the availability of free medicines, and provide medical students with greater exposure to patients and practical training,” he added.

Dr Mittal said health records should be linked to Aadhaar or another health identity, with all government and private providers issuing prescriptions through the system.

Advertisement

“Medicines, except permitted OTC drugs, should be sold only against computerised prescriptions carrying the provider’s registration number. Such a system could curb quackery. With private healthcare and health insurance transforming the sector, India must update its health policies for the next 50 years, rather than rely on recommendations made eight decades ago,” he added.