DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Haryana / Refused discount, drunk cabbie rams car into liquor shop

Refused discount, drunk cabbie rams car into liquor shop

A drunk cab driver created a ruckus at a liquor shop in Sector 48 here on Thursday night after he was refused discount on beer. He then rammed his car straight into the shop, leading to injuries to an employee....
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 08:54 AM May 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A drunk cab driver created a ruckus at a liquor shop in Sector 48 here on Thursday night after he was refused discount on beer. He then rammed his car straight into the shop, leading to injuries to an employee.

Advertisement

The police reached the spot and took the cab driver into custody, however, a compromise was later made between him and the liquor shop operator, and no case was registered.

According to Shriram, a salesman at the shop, he driver drove his car straight into the shop. Due to this, the glass door broke and the security guard sitting near the gate had a narrow escape. An employee, Neeraj, got injured. A senior police official said they had not received any complaint yet.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper