Refused discount, drunk cabbie rams car into liquor shop

A drunk cab driver created a ruckus at a liquor shop in Sector 48 here on Thursday night after he was refused discount on beer. He then rammed his car straight into the shop, leading to injuries to an employee.

The police reached the spot and took the cab driver into custody, however, a compromise was later made between him and the liquor shop operator, and no case was registered.

According to Shriram, a salesman at the shop, he driver drove his car straight into the shop. Due to this, the glass door broke and the security guard sitting near the gate had a narrow escape. An employee, Neeraj, got injured. A senior police official said they had not received any complaint yet.