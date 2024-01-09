Region in grip of cold wave as max temperature remains below normal

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, January 8

Most parts of the state are in the grip of a cold wave, especially during the daytime as the maximum temperature remained nearly six to seven degrees Celsius below normal in all major towns. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Sirsa and Fatehabad, predicting dense fog for the next few days.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the maximum temperature in Hisar has been recorded at 12 °C, which is 6.5 °C below normal. Similar conditions prevail in entire Haryana as Ambala recorded 10.5 °C, Karnal 11.6 °C, Rohtak 14.1 °C, Fatehabad 10.2 °C, Sirsa 11.6 °C, Jind 11.6 °C, Mahendergarh 13.1 °C, and Bawal (Rewari) 12.8 °C.

Last year too, similar cold conditions prevailed as the maximum temperature had been recorded at 11.2 °C on January 2, 2023. Though the minimum temperature was recorded at 1.4 °C last year. This year, the minimum temperature has been recorded at 8.4 °C which is about two degrees Celsius above the normal.

The IMD data revealed that the maximum temperature remained below the normal by about six to seven degrees Celsius consecutively this week. Even the maximum temperature of Shimla was recorded 14.2 °C which is above the temperature of most of the places in Haryana.

The maximum temperature of Hisar was recorded at 10.5 °C on January 2, 12 °C on January 3 and 4, 11.4 °C on January 5, 11 °C on January 6 and 12 °C on January 7. The IMD data stated that the normal maximum temperature during this week is 19.6 °C.

On the contrary, the minimum temperature remained above the normal this week in Hisar except on January 4 when the minimum temperature was recorded at 4 °C, which was 2.6 °C below the normal. On other days of the week, the minimum temperature remained above the normal at 6.8 °C.

According to the Agriculture Meteorological Department in the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University, Hisar, the weather conditions are likely to remain dry and cold for the next few days as northwestern winds are also sweeping the region.

The advisory said foggy conditions would also continue. It added that on January 9 and 10, there could be an overcast sky and showers in some parts of the state.

The farmers, however, said the conditions till now were not adverse to the rabi crops which need mist and fog.

