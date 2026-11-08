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Home / Haryana / Registers to be maintained at Sirsa panchayats to prevent child marriage

Registers to be maintained at Sirsa panchayats to prevent child marriage

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:17 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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Sunil Jaglan launches marriage registers along with district officials.
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In a major step towards making Sirsa a child marriage-free district, a marriage registration register will be maintained in every gram panchayat under the 'Bal Azadi Abhiyan', jointly run by the Selfie With Daughter Foundation and Just Rights for Children.

The register will record details of every marriage held within the panchayat area. The initiative aims at preventing child marriages and make gram panchayats directly accountable for protecting children's rights.

Sunil Jaglan, founder of the Selfie With Daughter Foundation and a child and women's rights activist, said work was underway for the past three months to sensitise and empower panchayats. The gram sabhas were held on October 2, followed by the formation of Child Welfare and Protection Committees and awareness programmes at schools.

He said the selection of brand ambassadors for the campaign was also progressing, with a large number of girls registering.

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Jaglan added that the new register would help fix the responsibility of committee members in preventing child marriages.

District Development and Panchayat Officer Anoop welcomed the initiative and assured full support. He also asked the foundation to prepare an implementation plan in coordination with the gram panchayats and Block Development and Panchayat Officers.

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