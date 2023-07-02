Registration of independent floors not in order: Audit note

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 1

An audit note has observed that independent floor-wise registration on residential plots in Haryana is in contravention of the Haryana Apartment Ownership Act, 1983.

At a meeting held under the chairmanship of the CM on November 11, 2008, a decision was taken to permit the registration of independent floors in municipal areas, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) sectors, and Town and Country Planning Department (TCPD) licensed areas with some conditions.

Rs 307-cr duty not deposited As many as 53,937 floor-wise registrations were carried out from 2011-12 to 2021-22 in 19 districts. Against the transactions of over Rs 30,000 crore, 1 per cent duty of Rs 307 crore was to be deposited with the developing agencies for strengthening infrastructure, but it was not done.

The conditions included no increase in the Floor Area Ratio (FAR) in the existing sectors, the minimum size of the plot be 180 sq yard, levy and collection of 1 per cent extra duty on registration and the same was to be paid to the MC or HSVP through the treasury, depending on the location of the property for defraying the costs of external development.

It was also agreed that the Apartment Act was required to be amended. However, in 2009, it was decided that the amendment to the Act was not desirable as the floors were not independent apartments as defined in the Act, but only independent floors within a residential plot. Features in the Act are not “operational difficulties” as termed by the TCPD but inherent means through which the undivided interest of an apartment owner is ensured in the common facilities as well as land appurtenant to the building, the draft audit report stated.

The audit conducted by the Principal Accountant-General revealed that the initial approval of floor-wise registration was allowed only for plots with an area of 180 sq yard, but there were 37 cases in Badkhal where the plot size was lesser, and in one case it was 42 sq yard, with a covered area of 350 sq ft.

The department is yet to respond. The audit findings were never shared with the expert committee that looked into stilt-plus-four floors, headed by retired IAS P Raghavendra Rao.

Besides other issues, the audit pointed out that 53,937 floor-wise registrations were carried out from 2011-12 to 2021-22 in 19 districts of the state. Against the transactions of over Rs 30,000 crore, 1 per cent duty of Rs 307 crore was to be deposited with the developing agencies for strengthening infrastructure, but it was not done. “Apartmentalisation in such small, plotted areas would lead to the generation of high-density population clusters and needs prior augmentation of infrastructure,” the report stated.