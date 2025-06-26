Registration offices to be revamped on Passport Seva Kendra model: Misra

The Haryana Government will modernise all property registration offices in the state by adopting the model of Passport Seva Kendras to streamline and simplify citizen services.

Announcing the move, Financial Commissioner Revenue (FCR) Sumita Misra said the initiative is part of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s broader vision to enhance the ease of doing property transactions across Haryana.

“This transformation is not just about infrastructure improvements. It is part of a larger plan to strengthen service delivery, boost transparency, and increase accountability within the revenue administration,” Misra said while reviewing the working of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

The modernisation will be rolled out in a phased manner, beginning with high-density and high-transaction districts such as Panchkula, Gurugram, and Faridabad.

Key citizen-centric upgrades will include online slot booking, well-equipped waiting areas, real-time digital display systems, dedicated helpdesks and multilingual signage to assist visitors.

To tackle persistent technical issues — particularly slow server response at sub-divisional and tehsil offices — Misra announced the setting up of two state-level Revenue Data Centres with 2-petabyte storage capacity each.

“Tenders for these data centres must be floated within the next 10 days,” she directed officials.

While reviewing the progress of the Haryana Large Scale Mapping Project, Misra emphasised the urgent need to complete “tatima” updation across all districts by August-end, calling it crucial for accurate land demarcation and smooth, dispute-free registrations.

“This exercise is vital for faster and more transparent land transactions,” she said.

As of June 25, 418 out of 440 pilot villages (95%) across 22 districts had successfully completed their tatima updation. This marks an increase of 38 villages since May 8, 2025, when the number stood at 380.

Several districts — Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad, Fatehabad, Hisar, Jind, Kaithal, Karnal, Panchkula, Panipat, Rohtak, Sirsa and Sonepat — have achieved 100% tatima updation.

So far, a total of 3,53,680 tatima records have been completed, up by 23,005 records in just over a month, indicating accelerated progress in land records modernisation.