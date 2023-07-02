Registration scam cost govt Rs 1,070 crore, reveals draft audit

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, July 1

An audit note has hinted at a registration scam in the state following the non-realisation of Rs 1,070 crore over non-registration or delay in registration of the deed of declaration (DoD), in violation of Section 7 A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Area (HDRUA) Act, 1975, in about 450 cases.

Land subdivided without licence The draft audit report noticed that land owned by 199 persons in Gurugram, Sonepat, Panipat, Karnal, Faridabad and Rewari was further subdivided into 1,463 small residential plots without obtaining licences from the Town and Country Planning Department

The DoD is an official property document giving detailed information from the type of land to the total area of construction provided by the builder. The audit, conducted by the Principal Accountant-General, observed that in the case of licences issued under the HDRUA Act, the owner of a building was required to execute and get registered a DoD within 90 days after obtaining part completion or completion certificate or part Occupation Certificate. For violations, there is a provision of punishment with imprisonment up to three years and a fine of Rs 50,000, and Rs 10,000 for each day of the continuing offence.

In the case of private colonisers, on the scrutiny of records of 43 sub-registrars (from 2019-22), it was revealed that 73 DoDs were registered after a delay ranging from four to 6,752 days. The draft audit report observed that owing to the inaction of the Director, Town and Country Planning (DTCP), not only did the recovery of the fine of Rs 40.75 crore remained unrealised, but also “the possibility of utilisation of the delayed period for diversion of common areas/facilities through revised building plans without the consent of all the apartment owners cannot be ruled out”.

In the case of Vardhman Developers in Sonepat, the penalty was Rs 3.07 crore for a delay of 3,062 days. Neither was DoD registered nor any penal action taken.

The Housing Board, Haryana, had constructed 48,185 multi-storeyed flats of different categories during 1987-88 to 2021-22. The board sold the flats, but didn’t execute DoDs; the financial implication of which was Rs 1,012.63 crore.

The Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board (HSAMB) constructed four multi-storeyed agro malls from January 2013 to November 2015 and sold out the shops in Rohtak and Panchkula, but didn’t execute DoDs. The financial implication was Rs 11.42 crore. In the case of HSIIDC, the financial implication for not registering DoDs in the case of two industrial workers’ housings in Sector 8, Manesar, came out to be Rs 5.92 crore.

Section 7 A of the HDRUA Act requires NOC from District Town Planners, where the registration of land is less than a prescribed size. The scrutiny of records of 43 sub-registrars for 2019-22 revealed that there were 131 cases where there was no NOC, while in Karnal there were 272 instances where the khasra/killa numbers of approved colonies were mentioned in sale deeds to circumvent the requirement of the NOC.

In 14 cases, purchasers clubbed two or more pieces of land that were not contiguous and even sellers were unconnected persons. In 16 cases, the sellers had sold land to two or more purchasers jointly as a single sale deed. The purchasers were unconnected persons. Two cases were shown as correction deeds and in 12 cases they were shown as exchange deeds to avoid NOCs.