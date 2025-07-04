Hour years after the registries scam came to light, the state government is initiating action against over 100 Revenue Department officials for registering properties in violation of Section 7A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975.There were revenue officials who had registered hundreds of such properties, while some had registered a few. Those who had registered more properties would face a chargesheet under Rule 7 of Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules for a major penalty. The officials who had registered a few properties would face action under Rule 8 of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) for a minor penalty.

What is Section 7A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975?

Before 2017, a NOC was required under Section 7A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975, for the registration of any instrument of sale or lease of vacant land of less than one hectare in an urban area. The NOC was made obligatory to prevent the mushrooming of unauthorised colonies. In 2017, an amendment was brought to reduce the area from one-hectare vacant land to two kanal agricultural land, including land recorded as Nehri, Chahi, Barani, or by any other term in the revenue record. A further amendment was brought in 2020 wherein two kanal agricultural land was substituted by one-acre vacant land.

When did the scam come to light for the first time?

Following receipt of complaints alleging violations of Section 7-A in June 2020, a preliminary inquiry was conducted, which revealed certain violations. Three Sub- Registrars and five Joint Sub-Registrars posted in the Gurugram district were chargesheeted under Rule 7 of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment & Appeal) Rules, 2016, for a major penalty. Six FIRs were also lodged against a Sub-Registrar and five Joint Sub-Registrars. Former Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala was holding the portfolio at the time.

What was reported in Divisional Commissioners’ reports?

During an inquiry by Divisional Commissioners, it came out that many Sub-Registrars and Joint Sub-Registrars had registered the instruments of sale, lease, and transfer of land without obtaining a No Objection Certificate from the DTP under Section 7-A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975 in the notified area under the Act, which was obligatory for the Sub-Registrars and Joint Sub-Registrars. The section aims at stopping the mushrooming of unauthorised colonies and haphazard constructions. There were violations in 64,577 deeds in the period from March 4, 2017, to August 13, 2021. It included 21,716 in the Gurugram Division, the highest, followed by 9,774 in the Karnal Division, 2,864 in the Ambala Division, 1,016 in the Hisar Division, 10,849 in the Rohtak Division, and 18,358 in the Faridabad Division.

There were 14,873 deeds in Gurugram district and 8,182 in Karnal district.

What action was taken following the Divisional Commissioners’ reports?

Initially, explanation was sought from 133 Sub-Registrars and 97 Joint Sub-Registrars before initiating disciplinary proceedings. But the matter was put on hold. The issue was about punishing so many officials.

What was the role of patwaris and registration clerks?

Patwaris and Registration clerks had failed to scrutinise the documents, which facilitated the large number of registrations for violating Section 7-A. As per the government statement in the House, all Deputy Commissioners were directed to initiate disciplinary action against 156 Registration Clerks and 381 Patwaris as well.