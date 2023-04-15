Registry Fraud: After Tehsildar's arrest, role of Gurugram MC officials under scanner

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 14

After the arrest of Darpan Kamboj, Tehsildar, and other officials in the case of registry fraud of a piece of industrial land in the Daultabad industrial area, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) could arrest some officials of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Gurugram, in this connection.

As per a report of the ACB, the then MC Joint Commissioner had taken Rs 10 lakh in bribe, while the Zonal Taxation Officer (ZTO) had taken Rs 11.20 lakh in bribe. Kamboj had accepted a bribe of Rs 41 lakh. According to a source, the Joint Commissioner was called for questioning by the ACB on Thursday while the ZTO is absconding.

On the complaint of Inspector Yudhveer Singh, an FIR was registered on April 6 with the ACB, Gurugram. On the same day, the ACB team arrested Kamboj, Harish (a resident of Daultabad village) and Chiranjeev Sharma (a resident of Sector 10A). The ACB also received a report of the planning branch of the MC during the investigation.

According to this report, property tax amounting to

Rs 14,89,471 was deposited by Ravindra Singh, director of Nippon Steering and Suspension Pvt Ltd, the owner of the land situated on the Dwarka Expressway. This fee was deposited at the MC on May 20, 2019. When the property status was updated on the portal on January 19, 2021, the category of this land had been changed to ‘industrial’ and the status to ‘unapproved’. Due to this, the stamp duty for registration fell from Rs 2.8 crore to Rs 56 lakh. This caused a loss of over Rs 2.2 crore to the state exchequer, revealed the report.

The alleged fraud came to light after a complaint was filed against the then Tehsildar, who held the additional charge of Manesar tehsil, in December 2022. Kamboj was posted at Harsaru tehsil then.

“Now, other officials, including from the MC, are under the scanner,” said an ACB official.