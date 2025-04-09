Registry offices to go hi-tech on lines of passport offices

Financial Commissioner Revenue and Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department Sumita Misra has directed all Deputy Commissioners to work diligently on the announcements made by CM Nayab Singh Saini in the budget speech, conduct a review meeting at their level every 15 days and send the report to the headquarters.

She was holding a meeting with the DCs through video conferencing in Chandigarh today.

She said the CM had given instructions to complete the work of updating land records by August 2025.

The registry offices of the department will be made hi-tech on the lines of passport offices. She said now, the measurement of land would be done through robots instead of ‘jareeb’, as announced in the Budget. All DCs should form a task force in this regard.

Misra said action should be taken to install pillars on the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana border on the basis of recommendations made by the Dikshit Committee. The DCs should be informed about such land or property which was owned by the government, but it should not be administered directly as state property, and should be given on lease or licence. She also sought information about Nazul land owned by the government, but generally used through lease or licence.

She said information regarding compensation for the damage caused by hailstorm in 15 districts during rabi crop year 2025 should be uploaded on the compensation portal by April 15.