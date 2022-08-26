Regular fogging required

Urban State, Sector-20, Panchkula, has two large villages — Kundi and Fatehpur — that have a large number of livestock. It would be extremely helpful to the residents of the surrounding areas and localities if the Municipal Corporation would carry out fogging and fumigation at regular intervals in the rainy season to check the outbreak of the deadly Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle. Veterinary officers should also launch an awareness campaign and guide dairy owners to take preventive measures. Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Stray cattle pose threat

The menace of stray cattle is a one of the biggest problems faced by the residents of Kurukshetra. But despite several complaints, the government and local authorities have failed to take adequate measures to ensure the safety of commuters and residents, and shift the stray animals to gaushalas. An 11-year-old girl died as a result of a bullfight on a road in Shahabad on Wednesday. The authorities should take immediate action and provide some relief to residents.

Rakesh Kumar, Kurukshetra

Monkey menace in Rohtak

The residents of Rohtak are living under the threat of monkey attacks as the authorities concerned have failed to take any strict action in this regard. Troops of monkeys roam about freely in residential colonies and attack residents and passers-by. Children and elderly residents are at a higher risk of such attacks. The Municipal Corporation should take effective steps at the earliest to rid the residents of simian scare.

Dr Satpal Singh, Rohtak

#Lumpy Skin Disease #Panchkula