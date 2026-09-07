Regularisation row escalates as Bhupinder Hooda cites 2014 policies

The ongoing war of words between the state government and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda over the regularisation of contractual employees intensified on Monday, with Hooda claiming he had sent copies of the two regularisation policies framed by the then Congress government on June 16 and June 18, 2014.

Hooda claimed both the policies contained provisions for regularising the services of contractual employees who had completed three years of service. He also cited a policy framed by the Himachal Pradesh government on April 1, 2026, under which the services of contractual employees appointed to various government departments are to be regularised after they complete two years of continuous service.

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“During the monsoon session, we raised the demand for regularising sanitation workers, citing two policies framed by the then Congress government providing for regularisation after three years. In reply, Minister Krishan Bedi claimed Congress had earlier framed a policy for employees completing 10 years and said Haryana was ready to consider a two-year regularisation policy if any state had one,” Hooda said.

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The former CM maintained copies of the earlier regularisation policies had now been provided to the state government, so it must regularise the services of sanitation workers while fulfilling its commitments. Otherwise, he said, it would be construed the government had misled the House.

Hooda also urged the state government and its ministers to stop misleading sanitation workers and accept their genuine demands. “The government should formulate a new policy on the lines of the policy framed by the Congress government in May 2014 to regularise employees who had completed three years of service,” he demanded.