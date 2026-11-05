Regularise Agniveers without imposing conditions, demands former CM Hooda

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said Agniveers should be regularised without imposing any conditions. Merely granting them a two-year extension of service amounted to undermining their dignity.

“The Congress had opposed the Agnipath scheme from the very beginning as it was neither in the interest of the country nor the armed forces. Several retired senior Army officers had also openly opposed the scheme. Eventually, the government too had to acknowledge these concerns and, following strong opposition, announced certain new provisions in the scheme. However, the government’s decision to grant Agniveers only a two-year extension of service and subsequently impose conditions for their regularisation is unjustified,” said Hooda while speaking to the media here on Thursday.

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He questioned “What additional criteria could be required from a youth who has already served in the Army for six years? This itself demonstrates that he is fully prepared to serve in the armed forces on a regular basis. Why, then, are they not being recruited as regular soldiers as was the practice earlier?”

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Hooda said every soldier joining the armed forces should be entitled to a full tenure of service, permanent employment, complete salary, allowances, facilities and pension.

Replying to a question about guest teachers, the former CM said they should be regularised with immediate effect. “The policy formulated by the Congress government for regularising contractual employees had been upheld by the High Court and the Supreme Court. The court had also directed the regularisation of guest teachers under the same policy. However, the BJP government is going back on its promises to teachers,” he alleged.

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Hooda further claimed the BJP had secured votes from thousands of families of guest teachers in 2014 by promising to regularise their services but forgot the commitment after coming to power, just like its other promises.

Former CM further alleged that the BJP had also betrayed sportspersons who had brought laurels to Haryana and the country. “The government had dismantled the Congress-era ‘Medal Lao, Pad Pao’ (Bring Medals, Get Posts) policy, depriving sportspersons of appointments to prestigious positions such as DSP,” Hooda added.