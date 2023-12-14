Regularise services of employees fighting for legal rights for over 20 years, High Court tells Haryana

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, December 13

Displaying the humanitarian side of law, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Haryana to consider and pass orders for regularising the services of Faridabad MC employees fighting for their legal rights for over two decades.

The direction came as Justice Sandeep Moudgil rapped the respondent-state of Haryana and its instrumentalities for callous approach, saying that they were satisfied with the engagement of petitioner-employees on daily-wage basis as their financial liability was “minimum”.

Can’t close eyes to their pain This case is peculiar wherein class IV employees are forced to undergo multiple rounds of litigation for claim they became eligible for in 2003. This court cannot close its eyes to pain, sufferings and harassment this strata of society has been dealt with. —Justice Sandeep Moudgil

Justice Moudgil was hearing a petition by Ram Rattan and other petitioners through counsel RS Randhawa for quashing an office order dated January 25, 2019, whereby the corporation rejected their claim for regularisation. For providing relief to the “poor class IV category employee”, Justice Moudgil overcame the legal hurdle laid down in Uma Devi’s case, wherein the Supreme Court held a direction could not be issued to regularise and absorb those engaged on daily wages/ad hoc without following the procedure prescribed by the rules.

Referring to the judgment, he asserted it, among other things, ruled that employees permitted to work for some period should be absorbed without really laying down any law to that effect. The intent and spirit of pronouncements by the Supreme Court, including Uma Devi’s case, was to protect the employees from exploitation by incorporating guidelines that people should not be regularised by floating regularisation policies from time to time. Only employees completing 10 years of service should be considered for it. The observation was to be read keeping in mind the basic principles of legal jurisprudence that law should be interpreted in a manner that was beneficial to protect the employees’ legal rights.

Justice Moudgil asserted the petitioners were admittedly working for over three decades, but the respondent absolved itself from duty as a socialistic welfare State. Its action amounted to unfair labour practice to avail the services of petitioners to its own advantage, though they had devoted over 60 per cent of their life for a meager amount possibly not even sufficient to maintain themselves, what to talk of their dependents. They might have earned a promotion, increments and allowances in case they were regularised under a policy dated October 1, 2003.

Justice Moudgil asserted: “This case is peculiar wherein class IV employees are forced to undergo multiple rounds of litigation for claim they became eligible for in 2003…This court cannot close its eyes to the pain, sufferings and harassment this strata of society has been dealt with. It needs to be compensated… The respondent-MC shall pay 6 per cent interest per annum on arrears from date it became due till realisation.”

