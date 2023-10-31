Rehabilitate us at same place: Khori oustees

Faridabad, October 30
Over 200 persons who were ousted from the Khori village colony staged a march, demanding rehabilitation at the same place, where their houses had been demolished over two years ago.
The protestors, agitating under the banner of Khori Jagriti Manch (KJM), submitted a memorandum to the officials of the Forest Department here on Monday.
KJM president Pappu Pradhan criticised the Forest department and the Municipal Corporation, Faridabad, for its action regarding the removal of encroachments from the colony in June 2021.
The MC had removed around 9,500 structures, most of which were houses, in the colony that was spread over 150 acres. The demolition drive was carried out against structures that had allegedly come up illegally over the years on the land that comes under the PLPA (Punjab Land Preservation Act) or in the forest area, in wake of a Supreme Court order.
Pradhan said the colony had come up before 1980 while the demolition was to be carried out against constructions that had come up after 1980.
Alleging discrimination and biasedness, he said while houses of thousands of poor people had been demolished, the buildings owned by influential and rich persons were still standing tall in the region, described as part of the forest or preserved land.
“Around 90 per cent of the oustees have failed to get any compensation or alternative housing facility till date,” said Pritam Kumar, a former colony resident.
