Rein in troublemakers of Panchkula

Heaps of building material waste has mysteriously appeared in front of house Nos. 2160 to 2165 in Sector-21, Panchkula, highlighting the need to keep anti-people activities in check. To prevent such occurrences, the MC authorities must consider installing appropriate warning boards and CCTV cameras in all open public spaces. This would deter troublemakers and ensure the safety of the public. VINAYAK G, PANCHKULA

Park in a state of neglect

Rao Bansi Singh Park located near Azad Chowk in Narnaul is in a state of neglect, with cleanliness and maintenance of greenery being overlooked. Despite being a regular spot for locals for morning and evening walks, the park lacks basic amenities. There is not even a proper walking track there, adding to the misery of the visitors. In order to address this problem, the authorities concerned should deploy an adequate number of officials to ensure cleanliness and greenery in the park. KISHAN, MAHENDRAGARH

Poor drainage leads to waterlogging

The recent short spell of rain led to waterlogging in the Ambala Sadar area on Saturday, exposing the inadequate drainage system despite the government’s claims of strengthening it. The problem has been recurring in spite of crores of rupees being spent on the drainage repairs. The government and administration must be held accountable for the quality work done and they must address the issue and provide relief to residents. ONKAR SINGH, AMBALA

