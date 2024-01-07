Reinstated IAS officer moved to Archives Dept

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 6

Within five days, reinstated IAS officer Vijay Singh Dahiya has been transferred from the post of Commissioner, Karnal Division, to Commissioner and Secretary, Archives Department. He will relieve IAS officer Ashok Khemka, said the government’s transfer order, dated January 6.

Presently out on bail, Dahiya was arrested on October 10, 2023, in a corruption case where money was allegedly paid to clear bills.

The case was registered on April 20, 2023, when a Delhi resident, Poonam Chopra, was caught with cash. Dahiya was placed under suspension.

He was reinstated on December 21, 2023, after getting bail. Thereafter, he was posted as Commissioner, Karnal Division, on January 1.

Now, as per the latest order, Commissioner, Ambala Division, Renu S Phulia, will hold the post of Karnal Divisional Commissioner in addition to her present duties.

