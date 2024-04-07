Relatives try to take away suicide vicitm’s body, thwarted

Faridabad, April 6
The police thwarted attempts by the kin of a suicide victim to take his body without post-mortem examination from the Civil Hospital last night.
According to the police, kin of the one Deepanshu (16) had brought him to the Civil Hospital in an unconscious condition at 10 pm yesterday. He was declared dead by doctors. However, according to the staff on duty, one Dev, the elder brother of deceased, lifted the body and attempted to carry it on a motorcycle, claiming that his brother was alive. However, cops intercepted the kin of the deceased and shifted the body back to the Civil Hospital.
