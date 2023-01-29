Release ‘Bandi Singhs’: Jhinda

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, January 28

Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee former chief Jagdish Singh Jhinda today said the Central Government should release “Bandi Singhs” and stop “suppressing” the community .

After holding a meeting with his supporters at Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi in Kurukshetra, Jhinda said, “I want to caution the Central Government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on this issue. They should control the situation on time. The government should release the Sikh prisoners.”