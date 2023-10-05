Release Monu Manesar or face protests, warn VHP, Bajrang Dal

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, October 4

A day after Congress MLA Mamman Khan was granted interim bail in the July communal clashes in Nuh, Gurugram units of the VHP and Bajrang Dal have sought the release of cow vigilante Monu Manesar. Monu is currently lodged in Ajmer Jail for his alleged behind-the-scenes involvement in the Nasir-Junaid murder case.

The right-wing outfits accused the government and the Rajasthan and Haryana police of framing him and demanded a relief for Monu. They have threatened a mass Hindu panchayat and protests if Monu was not released.

“We trust the judiciary, but Monu is being framed. How can the man who let the yatra be attacked and state be burnt get bail, while somebody who risked his lives to protect cows is behind bars? If Mamman is out of jail, so should Monu. He was to be produced in Gurugram, but was shifted to Ajmer. He is now supposed to be brought to a Gurugram court on October 7. We want him to be released,” they said.

