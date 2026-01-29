Release of dues: Education officers to verify EWS data of pvt schools

As over 2,150 private schools in the state await dues for teaching children belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), the education department has directed the District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs) to verify if the schools even have the recognition for the classes for which the claims have been raised.

As per the letter issued by the Directorate of Elementary Education to the DEEOs, claims were received from 2,153 schools for reimbursement of dues for promoted students under Rule 134-A of the Haryana School Education Rules.

As per the guidelines, for data verification, district-level committees comprising the DEEO concerned, Section Officer and the BEEO have been constituted. The officials have been directed to complete the verification by February 8.

If the school is recognised up to Class V, only then will the claims of students up to class V be considered eligible and the claims of students from class VI to VIII will be rejected. The committee will also check whether the school is in rural or urban category as this will have a significant impact on the claim amount. The committee will also verify the students’ enrolment through the student registration number, and management information system data.

Prashant Munjal, zonal president of the Haryana Progressive Schools’ Conference, said, “The Rule 134-A was omitted in 2022, but the students who had got admissions were still studying and promoted to next classes. The dues of several schools have been pending for a long time. We fail to understand the reason behind repeated verifications when the department has all the information regarding the recognition of schools and their current status. The department should clear the dues in a timely manner to avoid any dispute between the department and the schools.”

Satyawan Kundu, president of the Haryana Private School Sangh, said, “The department reimburses claims up to class 8 only, but there were a large number of students who were promoted, and they studied in higher classes too. The reimbursement for the students of classes 9 to 12 has been a long-pending demand. We will take up the issues related to the reimbursement, and CHEERAG (CM Haryana Equal Education Relief Assistance and Grant) Scheme with higher officials, as the claims are being rejected over petty issues. If the department fails to resolve the issues, the sangh will call a meeting, and take a strict decision.”

Meanwhile, DEEO Ambala Jyoti Sabharwal said, “As per the directions received from the directorate, the verification will be completed so that the schools get their arrears in time.”