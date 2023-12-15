Released by Delhi Police, Gurugram couple return home

Gurugram, December 14
Vishal Sharma (47), a resident of Housing Board Colony, Sector 7, who hosted the accused of Parliament security breach case, and his wife were released by the Delhi Police on Thursday.
Books of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were found in his room.
The couple reached their home at around 8 pm, but refused to speak to anyone. Before they arrived, a relative took their daughter to his Rohtak home. She was reportedly being chased by the media and was traumatised.
Vishal runs a PG facility in Hisar, and one of the accused, Neelam Verma, had stayed there. Preliminary investigation revealed that he had participated in the farmers’ movement and had met the other accused there. They remained in contact through a social media group named “Bhagat Singh sons”.
