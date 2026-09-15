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Home / Haryana / Relief for gramin safai karmis, Haryana Govt to release arrears

Relief for gramin safai karmis, Haryana Govt to release arrears

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:16 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Government has announced a series of welfare measures for gramin safai karmis in response to demands raised at a meeting on May 29. The decision was conveyed through a letter issued by the Director, Development and Panchayats Department.

The letter states that as part of the relief package, the government will pay arrears of Rs 2,100 on the increased honorarium with effect from January 2026, raising it from Rs 16,000 to Rs 18,100 per month till June 30, 2026. Outstanding honorarium for October 2023, the strike period, will also be released to eligible karmis who were not paid for that month.

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The government has further decided that the karmis assigned duty outside their village will be paid an allowance of Rs 200 per day by the BDPO office out of petty expenses.

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In the event of the death of a karmi while on duty, an appointment will be offered to one family member on compassionate grounds, and the BDPO office will assist the deceased worker’s family with EPF/ESI death-claim paperwork to prevent exploitation by private agencies.

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