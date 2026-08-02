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Home / Haryana / Relief for industrialists as emission compliance deadline now Oct 1

Relief for industrialists as emission compliance deadline now Oct 1

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 12:17 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Giving relief to industries operating in the NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has extended the deadline to comply with the revised particulate matter (PM) emission standards. Rice millers, exporters and industrialists have got additional two months for compliance.

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A delegation of the Haryana Rice Exporters Association (HREA), Haryana Chamber of Commerce & Industry (HCCI), and Karnal Rice Millers and Dealers Association had met Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav last week. Earlier, they had a meeting with Union Minister for Power Manohar Lal Khattar, Speaker Harvinder Kalyan and MLA Jagmohan Anand, highlighting the challenges being faced by them in implementing the new norms, including high cost of installing Air Pollution Control Devices, delays in the supply of pollution control equipment, limited availability of technical agencies to carry out adequacy assessments, and a shortage of approved laboratories for testing and certification.

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These issues made it difficult for many industrial units to complete the required upgrades within the deadline.

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The CAQM, in its earlier order on February 20, reduced the PM emission limit to 50 mg/Nm³ from 80 mg/Nm³ for industries to reduce air pollution and improve the region’s air quality. Medium and large industries were required to meet the revised standard from August 1, while the remaining covered industries were already scheduled to comply from October 1.

In its fresh order, the commission has fixed October 1 as the compliance date for all industries covered under the revised norms.

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However, the industrialists had demanded an extension of compliance timelines until March 31, 2027, for the installation of Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS), PTZ cameras, and stack emission monitoring facilities along with ensuring PM emission limit to 50 mg/Nm³.

“We are grateful to Union ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Bhupender Yadav, the state Assembly Speaker and the Karnal MLA for raising our concerns with the authorities,” said Sushil Jain, president of HREA.

However, some industrialists still feel that such stringent rules will discourage the setting up of industries in NCR in Haryana.

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