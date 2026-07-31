Relief for Miri Piri Trust as HC stays Haryana gurdwara panel communication

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the operation of a letter of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) informing the Miri Piri Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Charitable Trust that a medical board for the “upliftment and functioning of the Trust has been set up”.

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Fixing October 16 for arguments on an appeal filed by the Trust, the Division Bench of Justices Suvir Sehgal and Deepinder Singh Nalwa asserted: “In the meanwhile, operation of the impugned letter dated September 4, 2024, shall remain stayed till the next date of hearing”.

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A Single Judge had, in May, dismissed a petition filed by the Trust challenging the communication dated September 4, 2024, by which the Haryana Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee constituted the medical board for the improvement and functioning of its institute. The 500-bedded hospital and medical college, constructed by the Trust, commenced working from March 2006, the Bench was told during the course of hearing.

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The judge had observed that the petition was “sans merit and deserves to be dismissed”, thereby declining to restrain the Haryana Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee and other respondents from interfering in the affairs of the Trust.

The court had observed in its detailed order that the petitioner-Trust’s stand in the matter was that it was an independent legal entity, not governed by the Sikh Gurdwara Act, 1925. As such, it was beyond the regulatory reach of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014.

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The Bench was told that the 2014 Act, extending to the entire state, came into force from July 18, 2014. The executive board and committee constituted under its provisions had the power to manage gurdwara and gurdwara property situated within the jurisdiction of the state.

Going into the background of the matter, the judge had observed that the SGPC, in December 2005, constituted the Miri Piri Institute of Medical Sciences & Charitable Trust at Shahabad (Kurukshetra) for establishing a medical college and hospital. “The SGPC till the filing of writ petition extended grant of Rs 111.30 crore to the petitioner. Shri Mastgarh Sahib Gurudwara as well as Sri Harmandir Sahib, Amritsar, gave on lease land to the Trust where the medical college has been set up,” the judge had observed, adding that the construction cost was fully borne by the SGPC.

The Bench added that the Trust was created to comply with mandatory statutory provisions and a Supreme Court judgment governing the setting up of the medical college and hospital. “These factors collectively indicate that the SGPC has wide and pervasive control over the Trust. In the sense of Companies Act, it can be called a limited company whose 100 per cent share capital and composition of Board of Directors is controlled by one person or a family,” Justice Bansal asserted.