Relief for outsourced staff as HC sets 3-month deadline on migration claim

The issue of outsourced employees engaged through a private agency at Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences and the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, has once again come under the spotlight, with the Punjab and Haryana High Court directing the authorities to decide their plea for migration to the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited within three months.

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Justice Harpreet Singh Brar passed the order while disposing of a writ petition filed by Mahesh Kumar and other outsourced employees, directing the Department of Medical Research and Education (DMER) or the competent authority to examine and decide their claim for migration to the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam by issuing deployment offer letters under the Deployment of Contractual Persons Policy, 2022, so that their employment and livelihood could continue without interruption.

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During the hearing, Sube S Kaushik, counsel for the petitioners, contended that despite approval from the state government and successful uploading of their data on the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam portal, the authorities had failed to take the process to its logical conclusion by issuing deployment offer letters.

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The petitioners argued that their cases were fully covered under the 2022 policy and that all required formalities had already been completed.

They submitted that the Haryana Government had issued instructions in November 2021 directing authorities to upload the data of outsourced employees to facilitate their migration to the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam. It was also argued that the the university VC had recommended their migration.

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In their petition, the employees restricted their prayer and requested the high court to treat it as a comprehensive representation and direct the authorities to take a decision on their claim within a fixed timeframe.

Accepting the limited prayer, the high court disposed of the petition and directed the Department of Medical Research and Education or the competent authority to consider and decide the employees’ claim within three months from the receipt of a certified copy of the order.

According to sources, more than 1,100 outsourced employees working at the Rohtak institutions have been awaiting their transition to the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam for job security.