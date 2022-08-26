Relief for power bill defaulters in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 25

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today announced the launch of Electricity Surcharge Waiver Scheme-2022 under which defaulting consumers could pay their outstanding principal amount in lump sum or in three instalments.

The Electricity Surcharge Waiver Scheme-2022 will be applicable to power consumers who have not cleared their dues on and after December 31, 2021

The consumers whose cases as regards disputes over power bills are pending at any judicial forum will be covered under the plan, provided they withdraw cases

5% discount will also be given to such consumers, provided they clear the entire principal amount in one go

Addressing a press conference, the CM said the waiver scheme would be applicable to the defaulting power consumers who have not cleared their dues on and after December 31, 2021. The consumers whose bill dispute cases were pending at any judicial forum would also be able to take advantage of the scheme, provided they withdrew their cases.

“The defaulters will be able to pay their outstanding principal amount in lump sum or in three instalments. A 5 per cent discount will also be given to such consumers, provided they clear the entire principal amount in one go,” the CM said.

The waiver of frozen surcharge would be done in instalments along with regular payment of six bills, he added. Late payment surcharge would be recalculated at rate of 10 per cent per annum against 18 per cent.

On construction of new roads in urban areas, he said it would be done on 50:50 sharing basis between state government and urban local bodies. Maintaining that the Congress was playing politics over the transfer policy for schoolteachers, the CM said the charge of closure of schools and the abolition of vacant posts was “misleading and baseless”.

Stating that rationalisation of teachers was being done as per teacher-student ratio, he said that the government would neither close any school nor were there many posts of teachers lying vacant.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, online transfer of teachers was suspended, resulting in vacancies on account of promotions and retirement. So, rationalisation of teachers as per the teacher-student ratio became mandatory. The work of filling the vacant posts is also going on simultaneously,” the CM said.

On the Congress’ criticism, Khattar said during its tenure, 509 primary schools were closed down, whereas only 179 primary schools and 17 secondary schools have been shut during the BJP rule.

He said only the schools with less student strength were being merged. “Two senior secondary schools, seven high schools, 294 secondary schools and 4,493 primary schools have been merged,” he added. Haryana spent Rs 45,000 per child on education, which was the highest in the country, he claimed.

He said the Cheerag scheme was a boon for the poor students wanting to study in private schools. Aimed at recovering the outstanding arrears of passenger and goods tax amounting to Rs 2,113 crore due till March 31, 2017, Khattar announced a one-time scheme for settlement of arrears.

On the spread of lumpy skin disease, he said Haryana was working in a mission mode to control its spread and that availability of sufficient vaccines had been ensured.

