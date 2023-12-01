Relief in property tax for charitable organisations

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 30

The Haryana Government has granted 100 per cent relief in property tax to the charitable educational institutions, charitable hospitals and schools for children with special needs.

However, the fee charged by these institutions should be equivalent to the fee charged by the government educational institutions and hospitals.

A notification issued by Vikas Gupta, Secretary, Urban Local Bodies, however, said if any portion of the buildings was being used for commercial purposes, property tax would be charged at commercial rates.