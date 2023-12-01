Relief in property tax for charitable organisations

Chandigarh, November 30
The Haryana Government has granted 100 per cent relief in property tax to the charitable educational institutions, charitable hospitals and schools for children with special needs.
However, the fee charged by these institutions should be equivalent to the fee charged by the government educational institutions and hospitals.
A notification issued by Vikas Gupta, Secretary, Urban Local Bodies, however, said if any portion of the buildings was being used for commercial purposes, property tax would be charged at commercial rates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab announces Rs 11 per quintal hike of sugarcane SAP, CM Mann calls it 'shagun'
Cane growers will get Rs 391 per quintal, says Bhagwant Mann
Congress edge in Chhattisgarh, Telangana; BJP ahead in Rajasthan; close call in MP, Mizoram: Exit polls
Polling draws to a close | Counting of votes on Dec 3
Farm fires down by 27% in Punjab, 37% in Haryana compared to last year: Environment ministry
The data showed Punjab had only four days in 2023 where fire...