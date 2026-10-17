Relief in sight as Sirsa prepares to shut 4 garbage dumping points

Residents of Sirsa may soon get respite from heaps of garbage along major roads, as the Municipal Council (MC) is preparing to shut down four major dumping points in the city. Under the new arrangement, garbage will be collected at a site on Natar Road, outside the city.

Around three-fourths of an acre of land has been arranged for the purpose, and a boundary wall has already been constructed around it. Door-to-door garbage collection vehicles will dump waste at the site, from where it will be transported to the waste processing plant at Bakrianwali. The move is expected to reduce littering along major roads and improve the city’s cleanliness.

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The existing dumping points are located near the main bus stand, opposite Sirsa Club on Dabwali Road, near the main post office and at Gaushala Mohalla. Garbage piled up at these locations has been a major inconvenience for residents and commuters.

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The demand for the removal of the dumping points has been raised repeatedly. The issue was also discussed at Disha meetings chaired by Sirsa MP Kumari Selja.

City generates 250 MT garbage daily

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Sirsa generates around 225 to 250 metric tonnes of garbage every day, making waste collection and disposal a major challenge for the civic body.

Chief Sanitation Inspector Jaiveer Singh said MC vehicles would collect household waste and transport it to the designated site on Natar Road before it is sent to the processing plant at Bakrianwali.