Religious offerings pollute Sirsa water supply

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Canals in Sirsa, the city’s main source of drinking water, are facing severe pollution as residents continue to throw religious offerings, old pictures, books, ashes and other ceremonial items into them. The growing contamination has raised serious concerns over public health and sanitation.

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With groundwater in the region already largely undrinkable, the urban population relies heavily on canal water. However, careless disposal habits are now spoiling even the minor canals that carry Bhakra water into the city. Ritual items such as old religious books, pictures, flowers, and cosmetic products used in ceremonies are being discarded, while some residents throw funeral ashes directly into the canals.

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A 55-year-old woman from Bajekan village admitted to throwing ritual materials into a minor canal near her home, saying she did so to bring peace and prosperity to her household on the advice of a local holy man. While acknowledging the water might be polluted, she believed “the flowing water will cleanse itself.”

At a minor canal near Begu Road, waste collectors were seen sorting through ritual offerings in search of coins or valuables discarded by devotees. Similar practices were reported across dozens of minor canals in and around the city.

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The situation is most alarming at the minor canal near Delhi Pul, which supplies water to the city’s main waterworks. Here, even household sewage from nearby homes is being dumped. Ironically, this water reaches posh areas and government colonies, including residences of senior officials such as DCs, SPs, and judges.

Surendra Bhatia, secretary of the Nagrik Parishad Sirsa, condemned the behaviour, calling it “shameless” that people treat canals as dumping grounds. He warned that polluted canal water directly affects everyone who consumes it. He noted that earlier generations valued canals and kept them clean, but today people are indifferent, even disposing of relatives’ ashes locally instead of at traditional sites. Bhatia urged the canal department to take immediate action and called for public awareness campaigns to protect this vital water source.

He added that while some religions prescribe proper methods for disposing of old religious books and idols, indiscriminate dumping into canals is both disrespectful and environmentally harmful. Citizens, he said, must rethink their habits to preserve cultural traditions and safeguard water resources.

Sandeep Kumar, Executive Engineer of the canal department, said officials attempt to stop people from dumping waste, but many act at night or when staff are absent. He stressed that canal water belongs to the public and must be kept clean, urging citizens to cooperate and take responsibility for maintaining sanitation.