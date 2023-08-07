Religious place set on fire in Gurugram, FIR registered

PTI

Gurugram, August 7

A religious place at a village in Gurugram was set on fire by unidentified people in the early hours of Monday, police said.

According to a complaint filed by the caretaker, "Around 1.30 am, I received a phone call from someone living in the vicinity that the place had been set afire by unidentified people," he said in a complaint filed at the Sector 37 police station.

He said the fire was brought under control with the help of people.

Action should be taken against the accused, he demanded.

This comes as Section 144 is imposed in Gurugram after communal clashes that began in the neighbouring Nuh district spread to parts of Gurugram last week.

The FIR has been registered against unidentified people under Sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant) and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) of the IPC, police said.

A police official said they are trying to identify the accused and arrest them.

#Gurugram #Nuh